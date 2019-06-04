Troubled year of Brazil star Neymar

PARIS, June 4, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – A reoccurrence of an injury, two separate

suspensions for insulting a referee and hitting a fan, losing Brazil’s

captaincy and now an accusation of rape, the world’s most expensive player

had a season to forget for club and country, on and off the field.

Here AFP reflects on Neymar’s difficult season starting with the World Cup

in Brazil which could end up with a Copa America title on home soil: – Back

for Brazil –

After more than three months sidelined with a foot problem his 69th minute

goal guides Brazil to a 2-0 World Cup warm-up friendly victory over eventual

champions Croatia on June 3. – ‘Pathetic diving’ –

Despite scoring once and claiming an assist as the Selecao qualified for

the last-16 his World Cup group stage is marred by his “pathetic” diving as

former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel told Russian broadcaster

RT. – Bows out to boos –

Brazil are knocked out of the World Cup in the quarter-finals to Belgium on

July 6. He’s the victim of boos from a home crowd watching on a big screen in

Rio every time he rolls on the ground, becoming an internet joke for his

theatrical efforts. – Depression –

“I wouldn’t go as far as to say I didn’t want to play again but, I didn’t

want to see a ball, or to see any more football played,” the 27-year-old told

AFP on July 22 after the disappointment in Russia. – ‘Sensational’ –

He scores a hat-trick in a 6-1 thumping of Red Star Belgrade in the

Champions League group stages two months into the club season on October 3

described as ‘sensational’ by head coach Thomas Tuchel. – Ballon d’Or blip –

He fails to make the top 10 of the shortlist for the first time since 2013

finishing in 12th place as Croatia’s World Cup winning-midfielder Luka Modric

takes the award in a ceremony held in the Brazilians’s adopted home city

Paris on December 3. – Same foot, same injury –

With less than half an hour to play and PSG leading Strasbourg 1-0 on

January 23 in the second round of the French Cup he limps off the Parc de

Princes field with a similar foot injury to the one he suffered 13 months

earlier. His return date is set for the Champions League quarter-finals but

the Parisians have to face a resurgent Manchester United with new boss Ole

Gunnar Solskjaer in the last 16 before then. – Controversial Carnival –

Despite still recovering from the metatarsal problem he’s filmed and

photographed dancing at both Salvador and Rio carnivals in early March. –

Referee rage –

Forced to watch in the the stands as PSG are knocked out of the Champions

League by Manchester United on March 6 he tells officials to “Go fuck

yourselves” on Instagram afterwards.

He adds: “It’s a disgrace. They get four guys who don’t understand football

to watch a slow motion replay in front of the TV.” – Tax probe –

Newspaper El Mundo report in March Spanish tax authorities were

investigating the bonus he earned when he extended his Barcelona contract in

2017.

Officials were looking into whether the Brazilian paid tax related to his

extra payments and his record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, the daily

paper said. – Three-match ban –

Six weeks after his referee rant on social media Neymar is handed a three-

match suspension by UEFA for his insults which rule him out of PSG’s opening

fixtures in next season’s European campaign. – Fanfare –

Two days later, PSG are beaten on penalties in the French Cup final by

Rennes on April 28. He scores his side’s second goal but hits a supporter as

he collects his runners-up medal at the Stade de France. – ‘The rebellious

teenager’ –

The Brazilian press pounce on his Cup final misdemeanour branding him a

“coward” and a “rebellious teenager”. PSG’s Tuchel adds salt to the wound by

saying “I don’t like it. You can’t do that, you just can’t do that.” –

Suspension number two –

He is given another ban for three games with a further two games suspended

for lashing out at the spectator in the stands after the shock defeat to

Rennes. – Shuns last PSG match –

He heads back to Brazil to prepare for the Copa America after he claims to

have been given permission to miss the league French champions’ final game of

the season on May 24. Coach Tuchel denies his reasoning. – Captaincy gone –

Four days later Brazil boss Tite takes the skipper’s armband away from the

96-time international and gives it to club team-mate Dani Alves less than

three weeks away from the start of the Copa America on home soil. – Rape

allegation –

According to a complaint filed with Sao Paolo police and reported by the

UOL and GloboEsporte websites on June 1, he is accused of “using violence to

have sex with the victim without her consent.” – Allegation denied –

A day later he denies raping the woman who accused him of sexually

assaulting her at a Paris hotel, with his father claiming he is the victim of

blackmail.

“I am accused of rape, it’s a big word, it’s very strong, but that is what

has happened,” Neymar said in a seven-minute video posted on Instagram.

Neymar, 27, then shows what he says is a long series of WhatsApp messages

with the woman, including topless photographs of her in bed.