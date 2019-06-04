Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia tomorrow

RIYADH, June 3, 2019 (BSS/AGENCY)- Eid-ul-Fitr 2019 will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia and UAE on Tuesday after Shawwal moon has been sighted in the Saudi Kingdom and United Arab Emirates.

Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has announced that Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia will be celebrated on Tuesday (June 4) following the sighting of the moon.

In UAE, Abu Dhabi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has officially announced sighting of Shawwal moon. Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on June 4.

Indonesia and Malaysia have declared Wednesday June 5 as the first day of Eid Al Fitr.