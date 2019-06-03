Pakistan stun England by 14 runs in Cricket World Cup

NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom, June 3, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Pakistan beat World Cup favourites England by 14 runs despite centuries for Joe Root and Jos Buttler at Trent Bridge on Monday.

Having scored 348 for eight in their 50 overs thanks to 84 from Mohammad Hafeez and Babar Azam’s 63, Pakistan held off the England charge with a late flurry of wickets to leave them 334-9.

Root scored 107 and Buttler made 103, but that was not enough to stop hosts England suffering a first defeat in their second match of the tournament as Pakistan bounced back from a thrashing against the West Indies.