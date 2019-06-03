Root scores first hundred of 2019 World Cup

NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom, June 3, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – England’s Joe Root scored the first hundred of the 2019 World Cup when he reached three figures against Pakistan in a group game at Trent Bridge on Monday.

Root completed his 15th one-day international century in 97 balls, including nine fours and a six, with a quick single off Wahab Riaz.

But it would have been a different story had he not been dropped on nine by diving slip Babar Azam off left-arm fast bowler Riaz.

Root was dismissed for 107, caught by Mohammad Hafeez off the bowling of Shadab Khan, leaving England 248 for five.

England were chasing a target of 349, which would be the highest total by a team batting second to win a World Cup match were they to achieve it, after Pakistan made 348 for eight.