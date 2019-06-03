England slump to 86-3 chasing 349 target against Pakistan

NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom, June 3, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – England were in trouble at 86 for three in the 15th over after being set a World Cup record chase of 349 by Pakistan in a group match at Trent Bridge on Monday.

Jason Roy was lbw to leg-spinner Shadab Khan for eight to leave England 12 for one and fellow opener Jonny Bairstow was caught behind by Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed off Wahab Riaz for 32.

England, fresh from a 104-run victory over South Africa in their World Cup opener, then saw captain Eoin Morgan bowled by off-spinner Mohammed Hafeez for nine.

But Test skipper Joe Root, dropped on nine, was still there.

Earlier, Hafeez top-scored with 84 in Pakistan’s 348 for eight — a vast improvement on their 105 all out in a seven-wicket defeat by the West Indies in their first match of the World Cup.

The highest total made by any team batting second to win a World Cup match is Ireland’s 329 for seven against England in Bangalore in 2011.