568 Eid congregations in Dhaka

DHAKA, June 3, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 568 Eid congregations will be held in the capital under two city corporations on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Of those, 298 Eid congregations will be held under the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and the rest 270 Eid congregations under the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

The main Eid congregation will be held at the Jatiya Eidgah Maidan at 8.30 am. Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Senior Pesh Imam Hafez Muhammad Mizanur Rahman will lead the first Eid Jamaat here.

A total of five Eid congregations will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. The first jamaat will be held at 7am, the second at 8am, the third at 9am, the fourth at 10am and the last jamaat will be held at 10.45am.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon visited the Jatiya Eidgah today.

“Law enforcement agencies have been given the responsibility of maintaining security of the Jatiya Eidgah as the venue is quite ready to hold the Eid Jamaat,” DSCC Mayor Sayeed Khokon said, adding that over one lakh people will be able to take part in the jamaat at the Jatiya Eidgah.

Over 5000 women will be able to take part in the Eid jamaat at the Jatiya Eidgah and necessary arrangement has already been made in this regard, he said.

The Jatiya Eidgah has been covered with the plastic clothes considering the inclement weather.

The President, ministers, the chief justice, member of parliaments and diplomats are expected to take part in the Eid Jamaat at the Jatiya Eidgah.

The Eid congregation also will be held at 8am at the south plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

The Chief Whip and whips of the Jatiya Sangsad, members of the cabinet, lawmakers and employees of the parliament secretariat will take part in the Eid congregation along with the local people.

A total of two Eid congregations will be held at the Dhaka University central mosque -Masjidul Jamia. The first congregation will be held at 8am and the second one at 9am.

Besides, Eid congregations will be held at the field adjacent to Salimullah Muslim Hall at 8am and the ground adjacent of Shahidullah Hall main gate at 8am.

Eid congregation will be held at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) premises.

Three Eid congregations will be held at Dewan Bagh Sharif at Arambagh-the first jamaat at 8am, the second one at 9.30am and last one at 10am.

One of the biggest Eid congregations of the country will be held at Solakhia in Kishorganj.

All necessary arrangements have been completed to hold the 192nd Eid congregation at Solakhia. The congregation will be held at 10am and Mawlana Farid Uddin Masud will lead the Eid congregation.