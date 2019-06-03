AL to exchange greetings on Eid day

DHAKA, June 3, 2019 (BSS)-Awami League general secretary and road, transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader and senior leaders will exchange Eid greetings with civil society representatives and foreign diplomats at party’s central office at Bangabandhu Avenue at 11.30pm on the Eid day.

Obaidul Quader and party senior leaders will exchange Eid greetings on behalf of party President Sheikh Hasina who is now in Finland on an official visit, said an AL press release today.

They will also exchange Eid greetings with people from all walks of life and party leaders and activists at the same venue from 12.30pm.