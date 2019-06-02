PM greets Tigers for beating South Africa in World Cup

DHAKA, June 2, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today extended her heartiest congratulation to the national cricket team for defeating South Africa in their opening match in the ICC Cricket World Cup-2019.

The spirited Tigers defeated the Proteas by 21 runs at the Oval in England.

In a congratulatory message, the cricket-lover prime minister greeted all the players, coach and officials of the national cricket team as well as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials concerned for winning the match against South Africa.

“The whole nation is proud of seeing the team spirit of our players and their tremendous performance,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina expressed the hope that Bangladesh cricket team will keep up the team spirit and winning spree.