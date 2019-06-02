Shakib adds another feather in his crown

DHAKA, June 2, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan added another feather to his crown by becoming the fifth cricketer in the world to reach 5,000 runs and 250 wickets during the team’s World Cup opening match against South Africa at The Oval on Sunday.

What made his feat more illustrious that he is the quickest to get to the mark.

With the wicket of Aiden Markram, the number one all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan made his way into the history books.

Shakib Al Hasan now scored 5,717 runs and took 250 wickets in his ODI career after he played a 75 runs knock with willow too. Before Shakib, Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka), Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Jacques Kallis (South Africa) and Abdul Razzak (Pakistan) had reached this milestone.

Jayasuriya is on the top of the list with 13,430 runs and 323 wickets, Afridi is on the second spot with 8,064 runs and 395 wickets, Kallis is third with 11,579 runs and 273 wickets, Razzak is on the fourth spot with 5,080 runs and 269 wickets.

Among these top five all-rounder, Shakib is the only one who is still playing, so there is a chance that he will go higher up on that list.

Earlier today, Shakib also made another record by becoming the second Bangladeshi batsmen to accumulate 11,000 runs in three formats.

His 142 runs partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim helped Bangladesh to reach a mammoth total of 330-6, the Bangladesh’s highest score in the ODI history.