DHAKA, June 2, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today expressed profound shock at the death of eminent playwright, actor and educationist Professor Momtazuddin Ahmed.

In a condolence message, the minister recalled the contributions of Momtazuddin to the fields of drama and education.

He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

The Ekushey Padak-winning dramatist died at Apollo Hospitals here this afternoon.