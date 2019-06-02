Comfortable Eid journey on highways

DHAKA, June 2, 2019 (BSS) – Eid holidaymakers are going home leaving the capital Dhaka without facing any trouble on the roads and highways as there is no traffic jam.

The rush of home-goers will continue till the day before Eid day, while many people will also leave for home on Eid day.

Severe traffic gridlock on roads and highways and untold sufferings of people were common phenomena during the Eid journey in the previous years. But due to sincere steps taken by the present government, this time the Eid journey of holidaymakers is comfortable on highways.

Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of Muslims, is expected to be celebrated on June 5 as it is dependent on moon sighting.

The capital’s Sadarghat launch terminal, Sayedabad, Gabtoli and Mahakhali bus terminals and Kamalapur railway station are seeing a huge crowd of homebound passengers as people are leaving the capital to enjoy the festival at their village home with their near and dear ones.

The government, BRTA, BIWTA and the law enforcement agencies took various measures to ensure a hassle-free and safe journey for the home-goers.

The homebound people of Chattogram division are not facing any traffic gridlock after the opening of Meghna and Gumti bridges on Dhaka-Chattogram highway. Besides, the people of Rajshahi, Rangpur and Mymensingh are going to their village home by road in large number without facing much traffic

gridlock.

Now, it takes only five to five and a half hour to reach Bogura from Dhaka as Konabari flyover on Dhaka-Bogura highway was opened and the highways from Joydebpur to Elenga have been upgraded to four-lane.

Besides, Dhaka-Khulna, Dhaka Jashore and Dhaka-Sylhet highways are also not witnessing any traffic jam.

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) is operating a central control room in Dhaka, round-the-clock from Thursday and it will be continued to June 9, to ensure smooth journeys for home-goers during the Eid vacation.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the government has taken all necessary measures so that people can go to their homes safely to celebrate Eid with their dears and nears.