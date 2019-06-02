Shakib completes 11000 runs across format in International cricket

DHAKA, June 2, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan completed 11000 International runs in three formats of the cricket during the World Cup match against South Africa at The Oval on Sunday.

Shakib needed five runs to achieve the feat as the second Bangladeshi player after Tamim Iqbal. He however did this with ease sending the ball to the third man region for a single off Andile Pehlukwayo’s delivery.

The ace all-rounder is also expected to pass the milestone of 6000 ODI runs in this World Cup. Bangladesh’s wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim is also in the race of scoring a total of 11000 runs in three formats, he has scored 10702 runs up to this match. He may also achieve this record in this World Cup.

Shakib is also on the verge of another big milestone which he could achieve today in this match. He has 249 wickets and more than 5000 runs (5725 runs till the match against South Africa is going on) in ODI cricket.

Just claiming a wicket will help him achieve the double of 5000 runs and 250 wickets as the fifth cricketer of the world.