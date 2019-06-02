One held with 8 gold bars at Shahjalal airport

DHAKA, June 2, 2019 (BSS) – Customs intelligence officials today seized eight gold bars and detained one person at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here.

Director General (DG) of customs intelligence Dr Sahidul Islam confirmed BSS about the seizure saying “The gold bars were found after searching the body of Selim KH. He landed at Dhaka from Kuala Lumpur by a flight of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines (BG-087) at about 5 am.”

Islam said that the customs detectives started monitoring the passengers of flight BG-0087 after receiving a tip off that one of the passengers were carrying illegal gold.

The scanners found traces of the metals on Selim when he was searched.

After interrogation, he admitted to carrying the gold in his rectum.

“After filing a case against the arrested smuggler in this connection, we handed him over to Airport Thana police. He will be sent to the court after interrogation.” Officer in Charge (OC) of Airport Police Station, Md Nur-e-Azam Mia told BSS today.