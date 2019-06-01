60 BRTC buses for garment workers’ Eid journey

DHAKA, June 1, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) has made special arrangement of 60 buses for the easy transportation of the homebound garment workers ahead of the forthcoming Eid.

BRTC’s deputy general manager (operation) Moniruzzaman Babu told BSS this afternoon.

“A total of 30 buses will be ready on June 3 (Monday) at Gazipur Chowrasta to transport the home-bound garment workers to different destinations so that they can celebrate Eid at their native homes,” he said.

Besides, different garment workers in the capital and its adjoining areas have already booked around 29 buses to go to different destinations, he added.

Since there are many garment industries in Dhaka, Savar, Gazipur, Narayanganj and Narsingdi, BRTC has taken this decision considering the journey of those garment-workers, BRTC sources said.

Earlier, BRTC has already started 15-day ‘Eid Special Service’ from May 27 to ensure safe journey for the homebound people while a total of 1,089 buses has been active under this service.