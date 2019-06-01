Rainfall likely to increase: met office

DHAKA, June 1, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today
predicted increased rain activity at many places in the country in the next
24 hours ending at 9 am tomorrow.
“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is
likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Chattogram
and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal
divisions”, said a met office bulletin issued here this morning.
“Rainfall activity may increase”, it added.
Because of the rainfall activity, the day and night temperature may fall
by (1-2) °C over the country.
The highest temperature on Friday was recorded 35.6 degrees Celsius at
Jashore and Khulna and today’s minimum temperature 21.5 degrees Celsius at
Bogura.
The sun sets at 06:42pm today and rises at 05:11am tomorrow in the
capital.