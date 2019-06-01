Rainfall likely to increase: met office

DHAKA, June 1, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today

predicted increased rain activity at many places in the country in the next

24 hours ending at 9 am tomorrow.

“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is

likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Chattogram

and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal

divisions”, said a met office bulletin issued here this morning.

“Rainfall activity may increase”, it added.

Because of the rainfall activity, the day and night temperature may fall

by (1-2) °C over the country.

The highest temperature on Friday was recorded 35.6 degrees Celsius at

Jashore and Khulna and today’s minimum temperature 21.5 degrees Celsius at

Bogura.

The sun sets at 06:42pm today and rises at 05:11am tomorrow in the

capital.