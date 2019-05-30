PM seeks assistance for more Japanese investment

TOKYO, May 30, 2019 (BSS) -Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sought the

JICA’s assistance to arrange more Japanese investment for Bangladesh when its

president Shinichi Kitaoka paid a courtesy call on the premier at her place

of residence here.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sought JICA’s help in arranging more

Japanese investments for Bangladesh,” PM’s Speech Writer (secretary) Md

Nazrul Islam briefed the media after the meeting.

The premier also requested Japanese investors to invest more with exploring

the new areas of investments in Bangladesh, he said quoting the premier.

Describing Japan as one of the closest friends of Bangladesh since

independence, the premier said, “Japan helped us a lot to reorganize the war-

ravaged country after the Liberation War of 1971.”

She called upon the JICA to set up a training centre in Bangladesh to train

the young generation to make them skilled and efficient.

JICA’s president has expressed his desire to work for development of human

resources through exchanging experience and knowledge.

The premier informed the JICA’s president that Bangladesh is now moving

towards mechanisation of agriculture as part of the move to go for

industrialisation from agriculture likewise Japan, he quoted Sheikh Hasina as

saying.

In this context, she described Japan as the role model to this end.

The premier stressed the need for working together by the developed,

developing and least developed countries of the Asian countries to dominate

the world.

Sheikh Hasina also recalled the deaths of Japanese in the terror attack in

Dhaka in 2016 and expressed her sorrow and sympathy to this end.

JICA’s president congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her re-

election for the third consecutive times.

Describing the bilateral talks held between the prime ministers of

Bangladesh and Japan as fruitful, the JICA’s president said that they will

now work more closely with Bangladesh.

The JICA president said they will further strengthen the study programme

with Bangladesh.

Among others, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, PM’s Private Industry and

Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, State Minister for Foreign Affairs

Mohammed Shahriar Alam, PM’s Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman, Principal

Coordinator of SDG Affairs Md Abul Kalam Azad, Foreign Secretary Md. Shahidul

Haque and Ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan Rabab Fatima were present on the

occasion.