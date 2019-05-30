Youth’s role important to make development activities

RAJSHAHI, May 30, 2019 (BSS)- Speakers at a discussion here opined role of
youth leaders is very important towards making the social development
activities more effective and meaningful for welfare of the grassroots
population.
They mentioned the issue of promoting and generating youth leadership
should be given priority to bring dynamism into the activities of ensuring
social harmony, right to information, mass-participation in local government
services, primary education development, ending violence against women and
children and civic services through formulating citizens charter.
The observation came at a community follow-up meeting at Mohanpur Upazila
Parishad Hall Room in the district yesterday afternoon.
Regional office of the Hunger Project Bangladesh organised the programme in
association with “Promoting Democratic Inclusion and Governance through Youth
(PRODIGY)” project and British Council.
Upazila Chairman Advocate Abdus Salam, who addressed the meeting as chief
guest, mentioned that role of the young generation is very important to
reaching the local government services towards the grassroots population
effectively.
He said the nation would get rid of conflicts and confusion if the people
of the society as well as the state machineries take a positive approach to
establish peace and amity from their own position.
Various issues like social harmony, right to information for creating
awareness, prevention of violence against women and quality improvement in
primary education were discussed elaborately in the meeting.
He observed that responsive and effective role of the youth volunteer
organizations is very important towards supplementing the government efforts
to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.
More other youth organizations should come forward and work together with
better understanding to infuse dynamism in all the nation-building process
and activities to make those sustainable in the greater interest of achieving
SDGs within the stipulated time.
Union Parishad Member Muslima Begum, youth leaders Mahfuzul Haque, Shimul
Biswash, Ripon Khan and Firoj Mahmud and Prodigy Programme Officers Joynal
Abedeen, Masum Russel and Jewel Rana also spoke on the occasion.
PRODIGY Field Coordinator (Monitoring and Operations) Subrata Kumar Paul
moderated the discussion.