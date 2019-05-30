Youth’s role important to make development activities

RAJSHAHI, May 30, 2019 (BSS)- Speakers at a discussion here opined role of

youth leaders is very important towards making the social development

activities more effective and meaningful for welfare of the grassroots

population.

They mentioned the issue of promoting and generating youth leadership

should be given priority to bring dynamism into the activities of ensuring

social harmony, right to information, mass-participation in local government

services, primary education development, ending violence against women and

children and civic services through formulating citizens charter.

The observation came at a community follow-up meeting at Mohanpur Upazila

Parishad Hall Room in the district yesterday afternoon.

Regional office of the Hunger Project Bangladesh organised the programme in

association with “Promoting Democratic Inclusion and Governance through Youth

(PRODIGY)” project and British Council.

Upazila Chairman Advocate Abdus Salam, who addressed the meeting as chief

guest, mentioned that role of the young generation is very important to

reaching the local government services towards the grassroots population

effectively.

He said the nation would get rid of conflicts and confusion if the people

of the society as well as the state machineries take a positive approach to

establish peace and amity from their own position.

Various issues like social harmony, right to information for creating

awareness, prevention of violence against women and quality improvement in

primary education were discussed elaborately in the meeting.

He observed that responsive and effective role of the youth volunteer

organizations is very important towards supplementing the government efforts

to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

More other youth organizations should come forward and work together with

better understanding to infuse dynamism in all the nation-building process

and activities to make those sustainable in the greater interest of achieving

SDGs within the stipulated time.

Union Parishad Member Muslima Begum, youth leaders Mahfuzul Haque, Shimul

Biswash, Ripon Khan and Firoj Mahmud and Prodigy Programme Officers Joynal

Abedeen, Masum Russel and Jewel Rana also spoke on the occasion.

PRODIGY Field Coordinator (Monitoring and Operations) Subrata Kumar Paul

moderated the discussion.