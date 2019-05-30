Esperance hold slender head-to-head lead over Wydad

JOHANNESBURG, May 30, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Esperance Tunis hold a 2-1 advantage in victories over Wydad Casablanca ahead of their eighth CAF clash in the second leg of the Champions League final Friday.

The Tunisian and Moroccan giants first met 21 years ago in the semi-finals of the now defunct African Cup Winners Cup with Esperance winning 4-1 at home and losing 2-0 away.

A 4-3 triumph on aggregate lifted the Tunis outfit into the final, which they won to achieve the fourth of six CAF titles.

The other five meetings have all been in the Champions League, and proved much closer encounters with four drawn and the other decided by a solitary goal.

That narrow victory came in the second leg of the 2011 Champions League final with Ghanaian defender Harrison Afful netting to give Esperance their second success in the competition.

Here, AFP Sport lists the seven matches between clubs who have accumulated 10 CAF titles with the Tunisians winning six and the Moroccans four.

African Cup Winners Cup

1998

Semi-finals: Esperance 4 Wydad 1; Wydad 2 Esperance 0 (Esperance won 4-3 on aggregate)

CAF Champions League

2011

Group B: Wydad 2 Esperance 2; Esperance 0 Wydad 0

Final: Wydad 0 Esperance 0; Esperance 1 Wydad 0 (Esperance won 1-0 on aggregate)

2019

Final, first leg: Wydad 1 Esperance 1