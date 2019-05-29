Media owners urged to pay salary, bonus of journos, workers ahead of Eid

Dhaka, May 29, 2019 (BSS) – The monitoring team for implementation of the
8th Wage Board Award today urged media owners to pay salaries, arrears and
allowances of journalists and newspaper workers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
As per instruction of Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, the team came
up with the call at its meeting.
According to the decision of the meeting, the team issued a request
letter, urging newspapers and news agencies owners to pay salary, bonus and
arrears of journalists and newspaper workers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.