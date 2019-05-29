President asks peacekeepers to uphold country’s image

DHAKA, May 29, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today asked Bangladesh
peacekeepers to uphold country’s image in the United Nations (UN)
peacekeeping mission through their heroic work, talents and prudence.
“BangIadesh is a peaceloving country…I expect you (peacekeepers) work to
establish Bangladesh as a peace-establishing country by upholding country’s
national flag in the global arena,” he said.
The President was addressing a programme at Bangabandhu International
Conference Centre (BICC) here on the occasion of the International Day of UN
Peacekeepers.
The President laid emphasis to enhance the Information information and
technology (IT) and technical expertise of the peacekeepers of Bangladesh
with the development of the IT to compete with peacekeepers of the other
countries.
“Bangladesh’s active participation in the UN peacekeeping mission and
other international forums has taken the country to a dignified position
globally. Besides, the peacekeepers are contributing a lot to the country’s
economy and strengthening bilateral and multilateral diplomatic relations
also,” he observed.
Referring to the historic address of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the UN General Assembly on September 25 in 1974, the
President said Bangabandhu expressed his firm desire to establish peace all
over the world.
Abdul Hamid said, “Since then Bangladesh has been playing an important
role in maintaining good relations with different peace loving and friendly
countries in the world by taking part in the UN peacekeeping mission.”
Noting that Bangladesh is one of the largest troop contributing nations in
UN Peacekeeping mission, the President said apart from male peacekeepers,
total 214 female peacekeepers are also working with outstanding contribution.
The UN, he mentioned, has now given special priority to the more
engagement of women peacekeepers in the mission.
Necessary steps will be taken to increase women’s high-level
representation there, President Hamid added.
Giving a salient feature of the UN peacekeepers from Bangladesh, the
President said a total of 6,582 peacekeepers in nine missions are working in
40 countries.
At the outset of his speech, the President paid rich tribute to the memory
of Bangladesh peacekeepers who embraced martyrdom while working in UN
peacekeeping mission and prayed for peace of their departed souls.
He also showed due respects to those who received injuries at different
peacekeeping missions in different times.
Abdul Hamid also conveyed sympathy and profound shock to the breaved
familly members of additional inspector general (AIG) of police Begum Rowshan
Ara, killed in a Congo road crash recently.
The President gave awards to –deceased peacekeepers who faced martyrdom
and — others who were injured while on duty in the missions.
He later exchanged views with the peacekeepers of Mali, Congo and Lebanon
through video conference and inquired about their well-being in the missions.
The President asked them to continue their activities professionally in
their respective assigned places.
Earlier Abdul Hamid watched a short documentary film on Bangladesh
Peacekeepers working in different UN missions.
President Hamid later visited a book stall and some other nicely decorated
stalls including the ones on “fallen peacekeepers”, model weapons used in the
UN missions.
The President also unveiled a special postal stamp on the occasion of the
“30 years of Bangladesh in UN Peacekeeping Operations”.
Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar was present on the
occasion.
Ministers, diplomats, chiefs of the three services, members of parliament
(MPs), Inspector General of Police (IGP), senior civil and military
officials, and secretaries to the President were also present.