Bangladesh to work with any country to attain SDGs: Mannan

DHAKA, May 29, 2019 (BSS) – Planning Minister MA Mannan today said Bangladesh is ready to work with India and other countries in achieving the targets of the SDGs.

“In attaining the SDGs, we can work together with India. We can learn from them and they can also learn from us and together with the synergy that would be achieved by working together would also be something of critical importance,” he said.

The Planning Minister was addressing an Indian event titled ‘Assuming a leadership role in SDG’s and developing a unique monitoring framework’ on the sidelines of the 75th Annual Session of UNESCAP in Bangkok, according to a message received here today.

Indian Ambassador to Bangkok, Legislative Reform and Parliamentary Affairs Minister of Timor Leste Fidelis Manuel Leite Magalhaes and UNESCAP Executive Secretary Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, among others, were present.

Mannan said there are some common areas and similarities with India especially in case of attaining the SDGs.

Noting that there is hardly any barrier between Bangladesh and India, he said, “With the modern leadership in India and Bangladesh, we think we can work together hand in hand seeing that people here and there move together towards prosperity. Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina since she assumed office in 2009 made some good approaches to our relations with India,”

Terming attainment of the SDGs as a global compact as well as an important task, Mannan said all countries concerned need to work together to attain the SDGs.

“India and Bangladesh bilaterally and in many other multilateral ways are cooperating and helping each other seeing that both succeed for a mutual benefit.” he added.

Mentioning that India has so far made tremendous improvements in SDGs, the Planning Minister said Bangladesh has also made big strides in various fields like in clean water and sanitation.

He said in terms of fighting poverty, Bangladesh has done very well over the last few years while the government has set up some 16,000 community clinics across the country where the rural people are getting the necessary healthcare services.

As a result, the Planning Minister said the life expectancy in Bangladesh has increased to 72.5 years thanks to the primary healthcare services, better water and sanitation.

Regarding the fight against the menace of hunger, he said the countrymen are being fed with the internal production of cereals and crops.

“We’re now self-sufficient in food…….for the first time in our history we’re producing enough to feed all of our people. That has also contributed to meet the goals of eliminating hunger.”Mannan added.