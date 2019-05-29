Int’l Day of UN Peacekeepers observed in Khulna

KHULNA, May 29, 2019 (BSS) – The International Day of United Nations

Peacekeepers was observed here today in a befitting manner.

In observance of the occasion, Bangladesh Navy organized a rally at city’s

Shibbari Intersection around 9.30am.

Area commander of 55 Infantry Division of Joshore Cantonment Major General

Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hassan addressed the rally as chief guest while regional

commander of Khulna Naval Zone Commodore M Mozzammel Haque delivered the

welcome speech.

Earlier, the chief guest inaugurated the rally through releasing balloons,

festoons and pigeons. A one minute silence was observed in honou of slain UN

peacekeepers.

Among others, high officials of army, navy, police, UN organizations in

Bangladesh, local government officials, students of different school and

colleges of combined forces and Bangladesh National Cadet Core attended the

programme.

The International Day of UN Peacekeepers is being observed on May 29 every

6year across the world.