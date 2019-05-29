2 killed in Chattogram road accident

CHATTOGRAM, May 29, 2019 (BSS) -Two people were killed and another injured

in a head-on collision between a covered van and a CNG run auto-rickshaw in

colonelhat cda residential area in the city last night.

One of the deceased was identified as Mohammad Alauddin, 32, son of Abu

Bakar Siddique of Sitakund area while the identity of other could not be

known immediately.

The accident occurred in the area around 11:30 pm when a covered van

collided head-on with the auto-rickshaw, leaving three people injured, said

nayik Mohammad Amir of Chattogram Medical College and Hospital police camp.

Later, they were taken to the hospital where the on-duty doctor declared

two of them dead.