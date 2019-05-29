Karim’s appointment as PM’s press secretary extended for 3 years

DHAKA, May 28, 2019 (BSS) – The government today extended the appointment of career journalist Ihsanul Karim as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s press secretary for three years.

The Ministry of Pubic Administration today issued a notification in this regard.

“The tenure of the contract of Ihsanul Karim, who was appointed on contract basis in the status and salary of a secretary of the government, has been extended for three years from June 18 or the date of joining in continuation of his prior contractual appointment,” the notification said.

On June 15, 2015, Karim, a 1971 Liberation War veteran, was appointed as the premier’s press secretary for one year on contract basis and the appointment was extended for three years on June 16 in 2016.

Prior to his appointment in the Prime Minister’s Office, Karim served as the press secretary to the President and ahead of that, he served as the chief editor and managing director of national news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), where he made his debut in the career as a staff reporter in 1972.

During his long career in journalism, he also served several foreign media like British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and Press Trust of India (PTI) as their Bangladesh correspondent.

Karim joined the Liberation War in 1971 and fought in the western frontier as a member of the Bangladesh Liberation Force (BLF).