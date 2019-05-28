Tipu for strengthening AL to accelerate development

RANGPUR, May 28, 2019 (BSS) – Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi today called upon the leaders and workers of Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies to further strengthen the party for accelerating national development.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly for advancement of the country and all of us should assist her to this end,” he told an iftar party at Police Hall auditorium in the city this evening.

Rangpur district unit of AL organised the Iftar party with its acting president Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed in the chair.

General Secretary of district AL Advocate Rezaul Karim Raju gave the welcome speech, moderated by its Organising Secretary Motahar Hossain Mandal Mowla.

Abul Kalam Md. Ahsanul Haque Chowdhury Deuk, MP, former lawmaker Advocate Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia, Mayors Tazimul Islam Shamim of Pirganj, Hakibur Rahman of Haragachh, president of city AL Shafiur Rahman Shafi and General Secretary Tushar Kanti Mandal, among others, attended the function.

Before the iftar, special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for continuous development of the country and its people.

Divine blessings were also sought for eternal peace of the souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his assassinated family members and for long life of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.