President leaves for India tomorrow on three-day visit

DHAKA, May 28, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid will leave Dhaka for

India tomorrow afternoon on a three-day visit to join the swearing-in

ceremony of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India.

“A VVIP flight (BG-1513) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited carrying the

President and his entourage members will take off Hazrat Shahjalal (R)

International Airport at 5:30 pm,” President Press Secretary M Joynal Abedin

told BSS.

Bangladesh President will pay a courtesy call on his Indian counterpart Ram

Nath Kovind apart from joining the oath-taking ceremony of Modi, , he added.

The Indian President will administer the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the

Prime Minister and other members of Union Council of Ministers on May 30 at 7

pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to a statement issued by Indian

President’s Secretariat earlier.

Kovind has appointed Narendra Modi as Prime Minister after the landslide

victory of BJP- led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the recently

concluded India’s national election.

Modi was appointed as the Prime Minister for the second consecutive term

soon after the NDA leaders on Saturday elected Modi as their leader in the

parliament, according to official sources.

The head of the state will return home on May 31 afternoons by a VVIP

flight (BG-1514), the press secretary added.