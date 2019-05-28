Work of four plants having 567 MW capacity underway

DHAKA, May 28, 2019 (BSS) – With a view to achieving government’s target

to generate 24,000 MW electricity by 2021, work of four power plants under

the fast track independent power producer (IPP) having 567 MW capacity is

underway.

“The government has undertaken some High Speed Diesel (HSD) and Heavy Fuel

Oil (HFO) run IPP plants under the fast track project to

supply uninterrupted power supply to consumers,” an official of power

ministry said.

He said six power plants having 780 MW generation capacity were taken under

the fast track project. Of them, two plants having 213 MW capacity had

already been commissioned.

Talking to BSS, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources

Nasrul Hamid said his ministry is monitoring all the projects, including the

fast track IPP projects to complete those within the stipulated time.

Nasrul said the government led by Sheikh Hasina has been working tirelessly

in a planned way to ensure a balanced development where each household will

get electricity connection by 2021.

A meeting on implementation progress of IPP plants was held on May 19 with

power division secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus in the chair.

The meeting informed that pre-commissioning work of Shikalbaha 105 MW HFO

power plant is going on in full-fledged way, while Reliability Test of

Gazipur 100 MW HFO power plant will begin soon.

According to the fast track IPP project, 45 percent construction work of

civil work of Manikganj 162 MW HFO power plant was completed and 60 percent

piling work was finished.

Changzhou Hutang Coal Power Co. Ltd., China and Icon Enterprise LTD.,

Bangladesh and Chase Power Ltd., Bangladesh are implementing the project.

As per the schedule, the Commercial Operation Date (COD) was January 1,

2019, but implementing firms failed to go for operation.

Project Director Ajay Kumar Chakraborty said the COD is rescheduled due to

change of its site, adding, “Construction work is going in full swing.”

Director General of Power Cell Engineer Mohammad Hossain said the power

division held a meeting and issued warning notice to the construction

companies to complete the power plant quickly.