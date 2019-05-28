DNCC mayor gets status of full minister

DHAKA, May 28, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Atiqul Islam has been awarded the status of full minister.

Besides, the mayors of Rajshahi and Khulna city corporations have been given the status of state minister.

To this effect, the Cabinet Division today issued a gazette notification, signed by Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam.

DNCC mayor Annisul Huq will now enjoy all the government facilities, including salaries and other facilities as per his present portfolio.

Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and Khulna city mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque will now enjoy all government facilities as per their current portfolio.