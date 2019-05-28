Govt firm to improve standard of living: Mannan

DHAKA, May 28, 2019 (BSS) – Planning Minister MA Mannan today said that the government would continue to implement development projects in the interest of the country no matter whether it gets assistance or not from the development partners.

“We’re implementing many big projects with our own fund. We always welcome if anyone wants to be a part of our development, if not we’ll continue with our development efforts,” he said.

The Planning Minister said this at a meeting with UNESCAP Executive Secretary Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana at the UNESCAP headquarters in Bangkok, said a Planning Ministry press release.

Mentioning that the government is working to ensure the basic rights of people alongside poverty alleviation and safe water supply, Mannan said the government would continue these works to improve the living standards of people no matter if anyone comes forward or not with assistance.

The UNESCAP Executive Secretary praised highly the economic progress of Bangladesh and assured the Minister of standing beside the country in its need.

The meeting discussed various issues including skills enhancement, expansion of trade and commerce.

UNESCAP Executive Secretary Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana assured the Minister of working with Bangladesh in this regard.

She also hoped that the relations of UNESCAP with Bangladesh would be further strengthened in the coming days.

Additional Secretary of the office of Principal Coordinator on SDG Affairs at the Prime Minister’s Office Dr Mokammel Hossain, ERD Joint Secretaries Abdul Baki and Anwar Hossain, ERD Joint Chief Farid Aziz and Economic Councilor at the Bangladesh High Commission in Bangkok Kabir Ahmed were present.