Litchi business reaches peak creating jobs in Rangpur

RANGPUR, May 28, 2019 (BSS) – Harvesting and marketing of litchi are continuing in full swing reaching its business at the peak creating huge jobs for many farm-labourers in all five districts of Rangpur agriculture region.
Farmers and traders said bumper harvest of the delicious fruit with plenty of supply amid huge demand and comparatively better price in local markets have made them happier this season.
Meanwhile, huge quantity of litchi are being traded daily from the region
to the capital Dhaka city and other parts of the country and its supply still
remains plenty in local markets following bumper production.
Litchi traders at Rangpur City Market Afzal Hossain and Babu Mian said
every 100 pieces of Bombay, Mozaffarpuri and Madrazi varieties of are being
sold at rates between Taka 200 and 300 while China-3 variety at rates between
Taka 350 and 500.
Besides, every 100 pieces of aristocrat variety Bedana litchi is being
sold at rates between Taka 450 and 600 depending on size and quality of the
very sweet, fleshy and juicy fruit in local markets.
Like in previous years, bigger litchi traders from Munshiganj, Tangail,
Dhaka and other places have already purchased litchis in orchards with China-
3 and Bedana varieties and are marketing those to the capital city and other
areas.
Talking to BSS, Horticulture Specialist of the Department of Agriculture
Extension (DAE) at its regional office Khondker Md. Mesbahul Islam said
harvesting of litchi continues in full swing in the region.
“Huge jobs have been created following harvesting, packaging and marketing
of litchi in Rangpur, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur and
Gaibandha districts in the agriculture region now,” he said.
The favourable climatic condition and frequent rainfalls led to the bumper
litchi production in the region this season.
The farmers are happy getting excellent production and lucrative price of
the seasonal fruit harvesting of which will complete by the middle of June
next in the region.
“Litchi farming on commercial basis has already brought a silent economic
revolution making many farmers self-reliant in recent years in northern
Bangladesh in last ten years,” Islam added.
Regional Additional Director of the DAE Mohammad Ali said farmers
cultivated litchi on 1,750 heaters of land in the region where production of
the fruit might cross 15,000 tonnes worth Taka 150 crore this year.
Currently, hundreds of male and female farm-labourers are engaged in
harvesting, packaging and marketing of litchi everywhere in the region.
“Litchi cultivation has become a very profitable venture than cultivating
many other crops enabling farmers to earn Taka 1.50-lakh to Taka two-lakh per
acre of land annually,” Ali added.
Farm-labourers Abdur Rahman, Ramzan Rahman, Moharaj Hossain and Romana
Begum at different litchi orchards in villages Zamubari, Balapara and
Salaipur of Rangpur said they were earning Taka 500 to 700 per day wage by
harvesting litchi.
Successful litchi farmers Kafil Uddin and Lokman Hossain of Mithapukur
upazila said they already completed harvesting and marketing of Bombay and
China-3 varieties of litchi in their orchards, got bumper output and
excellent profits this season.
Owners of litchi orchards Abul Kalam, Delwar Hossain, Harunur Rashid,
Abdul Mannan, Ekramul Haque and Shahidul Islam of different villages here
said they were also expecting excellent profits following bumper litchi yield
this year.