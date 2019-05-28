Litchi business reaches peak creating jobs in Rangpur

RANGPUR, May 28, 2019 (BSS) – Harvesting and marketing of litchi are continuing in full swing reaching its business at the peak creating huge jobs for many farm-labourers in all five districts of Rangpur agriculture region.

Farmers and traders said bumper harvest of the delicious fruit with plenty of supply amid huge demand and comparatively better price in local markets have made them happier this season.

Meanwhile, huge quantity of litchi are being traded daily from the region

to the capital Dhaka city and other parts of the country and its supply still

remains plenty in local markets following bumper production.

Litchi traders at Rangpur City Market Afzal Hossain and Babu Mian said

every 100 pieces of Bombay, Mozaffarpuri and Madrazi varieties of are being

sold at rates between Taka 200 and 300 while China-3 variety at rates between

Taka 350 and 500.

Besides, every 100 pieces of aristocrat variety Bedana litchi is being

sold at rates between Taka 450 and 600 depending on size and quality of the

very sweet, fleshy and juicy fruit in local markets.

Like in previous years, bigger litchi traders from Munshiganj, Tangail,

Dhaka and other places have already purchased litchis in orchards with China-

3 and Bedana varieties and are marketing those to the capital city and other

areas.

Talking to BSS, Horticulture Specialist of the Department of Agriculture

Extension (DAE) at its regional office Khondker Md. Mesbahul Islam said

harvesting of litchi continues in full swing in the region.

“Huge jobs have been created following harvesting, packaging and marketing

of litchi in Rangpur, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur and

Gaibandha districts in the agriculture region now,” he said.

The favourable climatic condition and frequent rainfalls led to the bumper

litchi production in the region this season.

The farmers are happy getting excellent production and lucrative price of

the seasonal fruit harvesting of which will complete by the middle of June

next in the region.

“Litchi farming on commercial basis has already brought a silent economic

revolution making many farmers self-reliant in recent years in northern

Bangladesh in last ten years,” Islam added.

Regional Additional Director of the DAE Mohammad Ali said farmers

cultivated litchi on 1,750 heaters of land in the region where production of

the fruit might cross 15,000 tonnes worth Taka 150 crore this year.

Currently, hundreds of male and female farm-labourers are engaged in

harvesting, packaging and marketing of litchi everywhere in the region.

“Litchi cultivation has become a very profitable venture than cultivating

many other crops enabling farmers to earn Taka 1.50-lakh to Taka two-lakh per

acre of land annually,” Ali added.

Farm-labourers Abdur Rahman, Ramzan Rahman, Moharaj Hossain and Romana

Begum at different litchi orchards in villages Zamubari, Balapara and

Salaipur of Rangpur said they were earning Taka 500 to 700 per day wage by

harvesting litchi.

Successful litchi farmers Kafil Uddin and Lokman Hossain of Mithapukur

upazila said they already completed harvesting and marketing of Bombay and

China-3 varieties of litchi in their orchards, got bumper output and

excellent profits this season.

Owners of litchi orchards Abul Kalam, Delwar Hossain, Harunur Rashid,

Abdul Mannan, Ekramul Haque and Shahidul Islam of different villages here

said they were also expecting excellent profits following bumper litchi yield

this year.