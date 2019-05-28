Over 1.86 lakh families to get VGF rice in Naogaon

NAOGAON, May 28, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 1,86,959 poor and distressed families will get 2804.385 metric tonnes of rice under special Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) Programme to celebrate the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr festivity.

Officials of the district Relief and Rehabilitation said the Ministry of

Disaster Management and Relief has allocated the rice for distribution to the poor and distressed families in all 11 upazilas in the district.

The upazila administrations with assistance of local public

representatives and union level committees are preparing to distribute the rice to listed VGF card holder families, said District Relief and Rehabilitation officer Abdul Mannan.

Each of the selected beneficiary families will get 15 kg VGF rice in all

99 unions and three pourasabhas under 11 upazilas in the district.

The distribution process will be completed before the Eid-ul-Fitr

festivity.