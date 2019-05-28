Stopping cultivation to build tobacco-free Bangladesh stressed

RANGPUR, May 28, 2019 (BSS) – Anti-tobacco activists at a press conference have called for gradually stopping cultivation of tobacco to ultimately build a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040 next.

To attain the goal, they called upon journalists to create social awareness about severe consequences of cultivation of tobacco, consumption of smoking and non-smoking tobacco products.

Association for Community Development (ACD) organised the event on Monday to disclose its findings on ‘Big Tobacco Tiny Target Bangladesh Survey Report’ at Learning and Research Centre in the city.

ACD with three other organisations conducted the survey in December, 2017, within a radius of 100-metre of purposefully selected 180 schools and playgrounds in eight divisions, four districts, 11 upazilas and 11 rural areas of the country.

The Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids with of Dhaka Ahsania Mission assisted in conducting the survey to find out attitude of tobacco companies toward children and tobacco consumption scenario among students.

Advocacy Officer of ACD Shariful Islam Shamim presented the survey findings at the national and divisional levels. Assistant Prof. of the Department of History of Rangpur Government College Dr. Md. Moniruzzaman Sarker attended the event as invited guest with Programme Manager of ACD Shahinur Rahman in the chair.

Director (Programme) of ACD Sharmin Subreena delivered welcome speech narrating objectives of the survey. Citing survey report, Shamim said tobacco products, including cigarettes, are being sold within 100-metre radius of 81 percent schools and playgrounds in Rangpur division against 90.6 percent of these establishments at national level.

“Tobacco products are available at 48 percent small groceries, 42 percent kiosks and nine percent roadside tobacco selling centres within 100-metre radius of these establishments in Rangpur division,” he said.

Tobacco products are being displayed at 97 percent sales points at eye level of young students to attract them and those are being sold at 89 percent sales points side by side with chocolates and toys.

“Advertisements of tobacco products were found at 92 percent sales centres within the survey area in Rangpur division where young students can buy a single sticker of cigarette at 100 percent tobacco sales centres,” he added.

The chief guest suggested for ultimately stopping tobacco cultivation to build a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040 as envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for saving youths and pubic health from tobacco catastrophes.