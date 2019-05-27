Commerce Minister joins Rangpur police’s Iftar

RANGPUR, May 27, 2019 (BSS) – Rangpur district police administration organised an Iftar party and discussion highlighting the importance of the holy month of Ramadan at Police Hall auditorium in the city this evening.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP, attended the Iftar party as the chief guest with Police Super Mizanur Rahman in the chair.

Abul Kalam Md. Ahsanul Haque Chowdhury Deuk, MP, Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa, Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Joynul Bari, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) for Rangpur Range Police Devdas Bhattacharya, Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abdul Alim Mahmud, District Council Chairman Advocate Chafua Khanom, Deputy Commissioner Enamul Habib, General Secretary of district Awami League Advocate Rezaul Karim Raju, its city unit President Shafiur Rahman Shafi and General Secretary Tushar Kanti Mandal, General Secretary of city JaPa SM Yasser, President of district Chhatra League Mehedee Hasan Rony attended the occasion.

Heads of all divisional and district level government offices and institutions, freedom fighters, political leaders, leaders of business bodies, socio-cultural activists elites, professionals, educationists and civil society members also attended.

After the brief discussion, special pre-Iftar munajats were offered seeking divine blessings for continuous development, peace, prosperity and progress of the country and its people.