President to join Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

DHAKA, May 27, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid will leave Dhaka for India on Wednesday on a three-day visit to join the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India.

“President’s three-day India visit will start on May 29 and he will return home on May 31,” President Press Secretary M Joynal Abedin told BSS.

Apart from the joining of the Modi’s oath taking ceremony, Bangladesh’s President will pay a courtesy call on his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind, he added.

The Indian President will administer the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of Union Council of Ministers on May 30 at 7 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to a statement issued by Indian President’s Secretariat today.

Kovind has appointed Narendra Modi as Prime Minister after the landslide victory of BJP- led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the recently concluded India’s national election.

Modi was appointed as the Prime Minister for the second consecutive term soon after the NDA leaders on Saturday elected Modi as their leader in parliament, according to official sources.