PM calls on President at Bangabhaban

DHAKA, May 27, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made a courtesy call on President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban here this evening.

“The Prime Minister discussed different state-level issues, specially her recent visit to London, with the President,” President’s Press Secretary M Joynal Abedin told BSS.

The head of the government apprised the President of the outcome of her recent 10-day visit to the United Kingdom (UK), the press secretary said.

The Premier returned home from London on May 10. Earlier, she left Dhaka for London as official visit on May 1.

Sheikh Hasina, also the ruling Awami League chief, attended a series of meetings, including view-exchange meeting organised by the UK chapter of Bangladesh Awami League and its associate bodies at Taj Hotel here.

The Prime Minister also informed the President about her upcoming 12-day tri-nation visit (Japan, Saudi Arabia and Finland) from tomorrow.

They enquired each other about their respective health conditions during the meeting.

They also exchanged greetings of Eid-ul-Fitr as the Prime Minister will be staying outside the country.

President Abdul Hamid returned home on Sunday after an 11-day visit to London and Germany for health checkup and treatment of eyes while the prime minister also underwent eyes treatment in London.

On her arrival at the Bangabhaban, the President received the premier with a bouquet at 8 pm.

The head of the government also presented a bouquet to the President.

President’s spouse Rashida Khanam was also present there.

Secretaries concerned and high officials of both the President and Prime Minister’s offices were present.