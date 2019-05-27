Malibagh bomb explosion carried out to create panic: DMP

DHAKA, May 27, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman Mia today said an evil force carried out the bomb explosion in the city’s Malibagh area to create panic among the people.

He came up with the remark while visiting the injured rickshaw-puller Lal Mia at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The crude bomb (which was confirmed later) was very powerful, he said, adding that it was blasted by a vested quarter to weaken the morale of the police.

Counter Terrorism Unit and Bomb Disposal Team have collected the evidence as they visited the spot following the cocktail blast, he said.

He enquired about physical condition of the wounded rickshaw puller and talked to the on-duty doctors to ensure his better treatment.

The blast was carried out on Sunday in a pickup van behind a parked car of police’s Special Branch under the flyover near a refueling station in city’s Malibagh area as the crude bomb was planted before there.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Rasheda Akhter Babli, 28, was also injured to this end and now is undergoing treatment at Razarbag central police hospital.