BB issues new policy for offshore banking operation

DHAKA, May 27, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Bank (BB) has issued a new policy

allowing banks to give fully foreign owned companies under the export

processing zones (EPZs), economic zones and hi-tech parks financial services

under offshore banking operation.

“Under the new policy, banks can provide all financial services to fully

foreign owned companies under the export processing zones (EPZs), economic

zones and hi-tech parks as per the eligible terms and conditions,” according

to a BB circular issued here today.

But, in case of medium term and long term credit facilities, the existing

terms and conditions will remain unchanged.

Without prior permission of the central bank, banks can provide short term

loan to the joint venture companies of the EPZs, economic zones and hi-tech

park from the offshore banking under the eligible terms and conditions.

A bank, in its offshore banking operation, may discount or purchase

accepted usance or deferred bills against import from abroad on banker-

customer relationship applying due diligence and arrange payment to overseas

suppliers.

A bank, in its offshore banking operation, may discount or purchase

accepted usance or deferred export bills against direct and deemed exports of

products produced in Bangladesh subject to compliance of applicable

instructions.

With prior permission from the Bangladesh Bank, banks, as part of their

offshore banking, may make medium or long term loans or advances to the

industrial enterprises resident in Bangladesh.