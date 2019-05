DHAKA, May 27, 2019 (BSS) – The Press Information Department (PID) has

started online news portal registration process which will continue till June

30.

The authorities of the online news portals can apply through filling up

specific forms of the website of PID http://www.pressinform.gov.bd, said an

official handout today.

They can also submit their application by post along with all documents.

The information department would register online news portals after

examining all information.