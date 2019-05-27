Power division to observe “Mujib Barsho” as service year

DHAKA, May 27, 2019 (BSS) – The power division has decided to celebrate

“Mujib Barsho” as the service year, as part of the Birth Centenary of Father

of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman next year.

“Officers and employees of the power division would also work additional an

hour during the aforesaid period to ensure cent percent smooth power supply

to common people,” Prime Minister’s (PM) energy advisor Dr Towfiq-e-Elahi

Chowdhury, Bir Bikram, said while presiding over a preparation meeting at

Byduit Bhaban today.

The power division held the meeting on the occasion of celebration of birth

centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to be

celebrated in 2020.

“We have to celebrate the “Mujib Barsho” (March 17, 2020 to March 17,

2021) successful with sincere efforts of all. We can also take a special

initiative for lower income group people,” Dr Dowfiq said.

He said private sector is also involved in this programme.

Among others, member secretary of National Committee for the Nationwide

Celebration of the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh

Mujibur Rahman and chief Coordinator of Birth Centenary Celebration National

Implementation Committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, power secretary Dr

Ahmed Kaikaus, energy secretary Abu Hena M Rahmatul Munim and high officials

were present at the meeting.

Appreciating the power division’s initiatives, Dr Naser Chowdhury urged

the power division to provide all initiatives to the implementation committee

as soon as possible.

During the meeting, power division officials made a power point

presentation on all the initiatives taken on the occasion of the “Mujib

Barsho” celebration.