Three electrocuted in Tangail

TANGAIL, May 27, 2019 (BSS) – Three persons were electrocuted in separate

areas of Tangail Sadar upazila yesterday (Sunday).

The deceased were identified as Sadeq Hossain, 16, son of Abdul, Parvez,

18, son of Halem, and Sanaullah, 60, residents of village Abdullahpur of the

upazila.

Police sources said Sadeq Hossain came in contact with a live electric wire

when he went to a water body for fishing. Parvez was electrocuted while he

was trying to save Sadeq.

Sadeq and Parvez died on the way to Tangail General Hospital.

Hugra Union Parishad Chairman Tofazzal Hossain Tofa said Sanaullah was

electrocuted while he came in contact with an electric wire at his home.