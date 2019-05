DHAKA, May 27, 2019 (BSS) – Salary and allowances for the current month

of the non-gazetted employees under the government, semi-government and

autonomous bodies and non-commissioned officers or employees of the armed

forces will be paid tomorrow marking the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

The allowances for the retired government employees will also be paid on

the same day, said a handout today.