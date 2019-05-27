Integrated efforts to ensure education for all children stressed

RAJSHAHI, May 27, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers at a function underscored the need for an integrated effort of all government and non-government organisations to ensure the right to education for the children of poor and underprivileged families.

Access and equity to education to all has become an urgent need for overall development of the nation, they said while addressing a discussion prior to giving prizes to among eight students coming from underprivileged families as recognition to their brilliant results in last SSC examination in the city yesterday afternoon.

Ladies Organisation for Social Welfare (LOFS), an NGO, organised the programme in association with Children Education and Awareness Programme and Bangladesh NGO Foundation.

Chaired by LOFS President Azizur Rahman, the ceremony was addressed, among others, by its Executive Director Shahnaz Begum and Programme Manager Md Salahuddin and Secretary of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries Zakir Hossain.

The discussants said students’ dropouts from primary and secondary schools could be prevented through collective efforts of all teachers, guardians and community people.

Beside the government, rich people and financial institutions should come forward towards providing education to the underprivileged children.

Highlighting the aspects of ensuring child-friendly atmosphere in the society, they said all organisations concerned should come forward to protect the legitimate rights of the underprivileged children.