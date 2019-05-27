8 establishments fined Tk 83,000 in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, May 27, 2019 (BSS) – Eight business establishments including a food

factory were fined Taka 83,000 here yesterday on charges of manufacturing,

possessing and selling of consumer products.

A team of Department of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP)

realised fine conducting raids in different shopping malls and market places

in the city yesterday afternoon, Syed Mustaque Hassan, Deputy Director of

DNCRP here said today.

The team found the business establishments – Rokon Traders, SM Traders,

Hotel Al Farabi, Senorita Beauty Parlour, Friends Emporium, Queens Park and

Karushree Plus- involved in preparing, possessing and selling consumer items

in unhygienic condition or without any valid permission, prompting it to fine

those of Taka 58,000 in total, he said.

“Such drive against the violations of consumers’ rights would be continued

in the days to come,” he added.

Meanwhile, Executive Magistrate Rony Khatun accompanied by Engineer

Zunayed Ahmed from regional office of Bangladesh Standard and Testing

Institution (BSTI) conducted a mobile court in Ruchita Agro and Dairy Food

Industries and fined Taka 25,000 on charge of running its business without

any BSTI license.