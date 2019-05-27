Lukewarm morning for Asia stocks

HONG KONG, May 27, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Asian markets made a tepid recovery

Monday as investors sought to shrug off a difficult week dominated by anxiety

over the fractious US-China trade war.

As the two economic superpowers ready for a prolonged battle, with no date

set for tariff negotiations to resume, all eyes were on US President Donald

Trump’s visit to Japan, where he is expected to hold formal talks with Prime

Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday.

Ahead of the talks, Trump hit out at the “tremendous imbalance” in trade

with the US ally, but said he was confident that things would “work out over

a period of time”.

Tokyo rose 0.3 percent, while Jakarta gained 0.7 percent. But Hong Kong

lost 0.5 percent, while Shanghai edged down 0.3 percent.

The cautious recovery in Asia came after the Dow retreated for the fifth

straight week, its longest losing streak since 2011.

Investors were expected to welcome a three-day weekend that saw US and UK

markets closed on Monday, as Washington and Beijing sharpened their rhetoric

over the trade war and the resignation of British Prime Minister Theresa May

raised the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit.

The strong show of support for the Brexit Party in the European elections

over the weekend will do little to ease those fears, analysts said.

“The problems that Theresa May faced will not go away with a new leader.

In fact, they may get worse, because this weekend’s election shows a large

proportion of voters out there are still adamant they want a Brexit and don’t

seem minded to negotiate with Brussels,” said OANDA senior market analyst

Jeffrey Halley.

The results of the vote “should highlight how fractured both Parliament

and the British electorate remain. The new Prime Minister will face the same

issues — including a non-majority in Parliament — as his or her

predecessors”, Halley added.

Oil prices made a lukewarm comeback after suffering a sudden rout last

week due to a surprise increase in US crude and gasoline inventories.

Despite the OPEC output cap as well as sanctions against Iran and

Venezuela putting pressure on supplies, jitters over the US-China trade war

have dampened future demand, keeping prices on the lower side.

– Key figures around 0300 GMT –

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 21,181.80 (break)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: DOWN 0.5 percent at 27,208.19

Shanghai – Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 2,845.78

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2729 from $1.2710 at 2100 GMT

Euro/pound: DOWN at 88.07 pence from 88.16 pence

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1211 from $1.1205

Dollar/yen: UP at 109.47 yen from 109.29 yen

Oil – Brent Crude: UP 8 cents at $68.77 per barrel

Oil – West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 14 cents at $58.49 per barrel

New York – Dow: UP 0.4 percent at 25,585.69 (close)

London – FTSE 100: UP 0.7 percent at 7,277.73 (close)