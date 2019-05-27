Lukewarm morning for Asia stocks

HONG KONG, May 27, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Asian markets made a tepid recovery
Monday as investors sought to shrug off a difficult week dominated by anxiety
over the fractious US-China trade war.
As the two economic superpowers ready for a prolonged battle, with no date
set for tariff negotiations to resume, all eyes were on US President Donald
Trump’s visit to Japan, where he is expected to hold formal talks with Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday.
Ahead of the talks, Trump hit out at the “tremendous imbalance” in trade
with the US ally, but said he was confident that things would “work out over
a period of time”.
Tokyo rose 0.3 percent, while Jakarta gained 0.7 percent. But Hong Kong
lost 0.5 percent, while Shanghai edged down 0.3 percent.
The cautious recovery in Asia came after the Dow retreated for the fifth
straight week, its longest losing streak since 2011.
Investors were expected to welcome a three-day weekend that saw US and UK
markets closed on Monday, as Washington and Beijing sharpened their rhetoric
over the trade war and the resignation of British Prime Minister Theresa May
raised the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit.
The strong show of support for the Brexit Party in the European elections
over the weekend will do little to ease those fears, analysts said.
“The problems that Theresa May faced will not go away with a new leader.
In fact, they may get worse, because this weekend’s election shows a large
proportion of voters out there are still adamant they want a Brexit and don’t
seem minded to negotiate with Brussels,” said OANDA senior market analyst
Jeffrey Halley.
The results of the vote “should highlight how fractured both Parliament
and the British electorate remain. The new Prime Minister will face the same
issues — including a non-majority in Parliament — as his or her
predecessors”, Halley added.
Oil prices made a lukewarm comeback after suffering a sudden rout last
week due to a surprise increase in US crude and gasoline inventories.
Despite the OPEC output cap as well as sanctions against Iran and
Venezuela putting pressure on supplies, jitters over the US-China trade war
have dampened future demand, keeping prices on the lower side.
– Key figures around 0300 GMT –
Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 21,181.80 (break)
Hong Kong – Hang Seng: DOWN 0.5 percent at 27,208.19
Shanghai – Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 2,845.78
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2729 from $1.2710 at 2100 GMT
Euro/pound: DOWN at 88.07 pence from 88.16 pence
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1211 from $1.1205
Dollar/yen: UP at 109.47 yen from 109.29 yen
Oil – Brent Crude: UP 8 cents at $68.77 per barrel
Oil – West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 14 cents at $58.49 per barrel
New York – Dow: UP 0.4 percent at 25,585.69 (close)
London – FTSE 100: UP 0.7 percent at 7,277.73 (close)