Mozammel to join Modi’s oath ceremony

DHAKA, May 26, 2019 (BSS) – Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq will represent Bangladesh as the senior most cabinet member at the oath taking ceremony of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India to be held on May 30 in New Delhi.

“As Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be in Japan on that time, our liberation war affairs minister will join the sworn-in ceremony in Delhi representing Bangladesh as the senior most cabinet member,” foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said while speaking at a press conference about PM’s upcoming tri-nation visit at the foreign ministry here.

The Indian President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of Union Council of Ministers on May 30 at 07 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to a statement issued by Indian President’s Secretariat today.

Kovind today appointed Narendra Modi as Prime Minister after the landslide victory of BJP- led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the recently concluded India’s national election.

Modi was appointed as the Prime Minister for the second consecutive term soon after the NDA leaders on Saturday elected Modi as their leader in parliament, according to official sources.