PM hosts iftar for finance division, NBR officials

DHAKA, May 26, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today hosted an iftar mahfil for the officials of the Finance Division and the National Board of Revenue (NBR) at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

Arriving at the Banquet Hall of the Ganabhaban, the prime minister went round different tables set for the guests and enquired about their wellbeing.

Before the iftar, a special munajat was offered seeking continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said the size of the national budget is increasing every year and it will also rise this year.

She thanked the officials involved in the budget preparation for their sincere work in this regard.

Sheikh Hasina extended her Eid greetings to the countrymen and expatriate Bangladeshis on the eve of the biggest religious festival of the Muslims.

Former finance minister AMA Muhith, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, PM’s International Affairs Advisor Dr Gowher Rizvi, Principal Coordinator on SDG Affairs at the PMO Md Abul Kalam Azad, PM’s Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman, NBR Chairman Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, Finance Division Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder and Information Secretary Abdul Malek, among others, were present at the iftar mahfil.