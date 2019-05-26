Shah Amanat bridge approach road to open for traffic before Eid

CHATTOGRAM, May 26, 2019 (BSS)- The expansion works of the long cherished eight kilometers-long six-lane approach road of Shah Amanat bridge over the river Karnaphuli is nearing completion aiming to open it for traffic before holy Eid-ul fitre.

The bridge connecting road consists of five kilometers on city side of Baddarhat intersection and three kilometers on the southern side of Shah Amanat Bridge.

The expansion work on south side has already been completed through the final shape of the carpeting.

During Eid vacation, the commuters, especially home-bound people of south Chattogram, Bandarban and Cox’s Bazar will get advantage of six- lane road facilities while city residents on the part of Baddarhat intersection will also avail the easier advantage of communications than the existing one.

This correspondent after visiting the Baddarhat intersection part of the approach road, found that the bitumen works has been completed and the related works are going on in full swing.

The expansion works in city part is undergoing round the clock aimed at relieving the miseries of the home going people of the South Chattogram, Bandarban and Cox’s Bazar district.

Project Director (PD) Tofail Mia told BSS that they are trying their with utmost efforts to provide better communication facilities through Shah Amanat bridge connecting road on both sides of the bridge on the Eid vacation.

The PD also executive engineer of roads and highway hoped no Home-bound people will have to face miseries in journey through approach road.

Tofail said the works of Asphalt plant in Karnaphuli thana portion has already been completed and the different modes of vehicles will easily ply without any difficulties.

Deputy Project Manager Engr. Ashik Quadir told BSS that nearly 80 percent project works of eight kilometers long approach road have already been completed including constructions of eight concrete culverts and four bridge sub-structures.

The under construction Rahattar pool bridge has been opened last month ,he added.

PD Tofail said, out of Taka 270 crore estimated cost of the project, Kuwait is providing Taka 107 crore and remaining Taka 163 crore are being provided from government fund.