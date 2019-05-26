Pakistani PM speaks with Indian counterpart to congratulate him

By Aminul Islam Mirja

NEW DELHI, May 26, 2019 (BSS) – Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan today

greeted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the landslide election victory

of his BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) when the two leaders

discussed fighting poverty together, officials said today.

“Imran made a telephone call to Modi today and congratulated him on his

victory in the recent General Election in India,” an official of the Indian

premier’s office said.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs in a statement later said the two

leaders had discussed fighting poverty together when Modi “stressed that

creating trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism were

essential for fostering cooperation for peace, progress and prosperity in our

region”.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry lso issued a statement after their conversation

saying Khan “expressed his desire for both countries to work together for the

betterment of their peoples”.

The telephonic talks were their first conversation since before tit-for-tat

air strikes in February, the worst bust-up of the two nuclear powers in

years. The last time that the two premiers spoke is assumed to have been when

Modi congratulated his counterpart on his election victory in July 2018.

The Indian premier’s office officials said during the conversation, Modi

recalled his initiatives in line with his government’s “neighbourhood first”

policy and referred to his earlier suggestion to Khan to jointly fight

poverty.

The Indian premier also thanked his Pakistan counterpart for his

felicitation.

Earlier on Friday, the Pakistan premier in a tweet message to Modi

reiterated his vision for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia and

said that he looked forward to working with Modi to advance these objectives.

Upon assuming office last year, Khan had expressed his desire to improve

relations with India, saying that “if they take one step towards us, we will

take two”.

But Khan’s statement and subsequent overtures did not yield the desired

result as anti-Pakistan sentiment appeared to be a dominant theme in pre-poll

campaigning in India, Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper commented.

Relations between Pakistan and India reached a crisis point in February

after a suicide bombing in occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama that killed more than

40 Indian paramilitary police in Kashmir.

Besides, former President of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed, Former Prime

Minister of Nepal Madhav Nepal also called Modi today for congratulating him.