Boro paddy procurement drive begins in Narail

NARAIL, May 26, 2019 (BSS)- The procurement drive of Boro paddy begins in Narail sadar upazila of the district today (Sunday) amid much enthusiasm.

The procurement would continue till August 31 next in all three upazilas of the district.

Official sources said the government has set up a target to purchase a total of 1,459 metric tonnes of boro paddy directly from farmers in three upazilas of the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Narail Anjuman Ara formally inaugurated the procurement drive at local food depot of sadar upazila at Rupganj area in the district town.

District Food Controller office sources said, the government has a target to procure a total of 3,908 metric tonnes of boiled Boro rice, 283 tonnes of ‘Atap’ rice and 1,459 tonnes of Boro paddy in three upazilas of Narail district this season.