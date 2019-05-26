NPO to provide training on agro-mechanization

DHAKA, May 26, 2019 (BSS) – National Productivity Organization (NPO) would organize training on agricultural mechanization to boost productivity through product diversification leaving the traditional agriculture production.

The decision was taken at the 13th meeting of the National Productivity Council (NPC) with Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun in the chair at the ministry.

The meeting discussed ways to increase productivity in industry, service and agriculture sectors. It observed productivity in the industrial units of Bangladesh is still below 50 percent while the rate in neighboring countries in Asia is over 60 percent.

So, initiatives have to be taken to increase productivity so Bangladeshi goods can compete in the global market, noted the meeting.

For increased productivity, the NPO would provide training for labourers along with mid-level managers.

Industries Minister laid emphasis on increasing sector-wise productivity to cope up with global competition.

He also stressed the necessity of forming sector-wise research cells and separate committees to bring diversification of industrial products along with boosting productivity.

He directed the officials of ministries and other organizations to work with professional integrity.

The meeting also decided to incorporate State Minister for Industries as the Vice President of NPC.

Industries Secretary Md Abdul Halim and representatives of different ministries, organizations and trade bodies were present in the meeting.

Later, the minister unveiled the cover of NPO Barta.